'We don't want to be Americans', say all Greenland main party leaders

Apartment buildings and houses in Nuuk, Greenland. Credit: AFP

Greenland’s political leaders have reaffirmed their desire to determine their own future, stating firmly that they want to remain Greenlanders and not become Americans or Danes.

The leaders of the five parties represented in Greenland’s parliament, the Inatsisartut, expressed these views in a joint statement, stressing that Greenland’s future must be decided by its people.

In their communiqué, the party leaders also called on the United States to stop showing disdain for their country, underscoring their demand for respect and sovereignty.

Greenland, with a population of approximately 57,000, is a largely autonomous territory that remains officially part of Denmark. However, US President Donald Trump has previously expressed interest in acquiring the island due to its strategic significance, even hinting at using military means to achieve this goal. Recently, he ramped up his aggressive rhetoric even more, saying US will intervene "whether they like it or not".

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has strongly warned against any such action, stating it would end the transatlantic alliance.

Greenland’s leaders have appealed for more intensive dialogue with their allies and the nations they cooperate with, as they strive to assert control over their own destiny.

