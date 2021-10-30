Coronavirus: Over 1,500 patients hospitalised, highest number since May

Currently, 1,511 patients infected with Covid-19 are hospitalised in Belgium, a 36% increase compared to the previous week and a number not reached since 25 May, according to figures released from Sciensano on Saturday. Out of these, 276 patients are in intensive care units.

Between 20 and 26 October, an average of 6,535 new coronavirus infections were identified every day – a 62% increase from the previous seven days reference period.

Although this increase can in part be explained by the fact that the average number of tests taken has increased by 35% since last week (70,800), the positivity rate itself has also risen, now sitting at 9% – the highest rate since April.

Between 23 and 29 October, an average of 135 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 33% increase since the previous week.

Between 20 and 26 October, over 17 people (17.4) died on average per day from the virus, up 33% from last week.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, now sits at 642 over the past 14 days.

The virus reproduction rate meanwhile is at 1.22 in Belgium. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is above 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground.

As of Saturday, more than 8.69 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.54 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 86% of the adult population in Belgium, and 74% of the total population.