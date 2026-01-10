State of disaster in south-east Australia, plagued by fires

Photo of a fire in northern Victoria. Credit: Kylie Shingles / CFA WANDONG FIRE BRIGADE / AFP

Australian authorities declared a state of disaster on Saturday as bushfires ravaged rural areas in the country’s southeast, destroying homes and vast forests.

In a heatwave, temperatures soared beyond 40°C in Victoria, where Melbourne is the capital, creating perfect conditions for bushfires to spread with the help of hot winds. Officials compared the situation to the “Black Summer” of late 2019 and early 2020 that hit the same region.

One of the most destructive fires has burned through nearly 150,000 hectares near Longwood, located 150 kilometres north of Melbourne. This area includes primary forests.

Initial reports say at least 20 homes were destroyed in the small town of Ruffy nearby. Three people, including a child, are reported missing amid one of Victoria’s most active blazes.

Victoria’s Premier, Jacinta Allan, said the state of disaster declaration allows emergency services to enforce urgent evacuations to protect lives.

“This is about one thing: protecting the lives of Victorians,” Allan stated. “The message is crystal clear—if you’ve been told to evacuate, you must leave.”

Although conditions slightly improved on Saturday morning, more than 30 separate bushfires were still burning. Thankfully, the largest fires are located in sparsely populated rural areas.

Firefighters from across the country have been deployed to tackle the infernos.

Scientists report Australia’s climate has warmed by an average of 1.51°C since 1910, leading to a rise in extreme weather events both on land and at sea.

Related News