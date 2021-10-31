Lowest polluters do the most greenwashing...

Real estate services – agencies, building-management companies and the like – have the widest gaps between words and actions on climate in Belgium, according to a survey commissioned by l’Echo newspaper and conducted by the Inoopa company.

They are therefore champions of greenwashing, the communication process used to give a wrong picture of one’s ecological responsibility, the newspaper said.

Information technology and communication, technical services, science, health and extractive industries are also on the list of top greenwashers, the survey showed.

At the other end of the scale, the solid and liquid waste sectors show the smallest gap between words and actions, followed by transport, construction and energy. The hospitality industry, finance (insurance) and manufacturing are in the middle of the pack, with distribution, agriculture and education performing slightly better than the former.

The survey highlights the fact that the sectors labelled big CO2 emitters communicate fairly well, whereas sectors viewed as low-emitters are heavily involved in greenwashing.