Former Belgian minister quits as MP to head WindEurope

Energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten pictured during a visit to the construction site of offshore platform 'Baltic Eagle' in Hoboken, Antwerp, Monday 21 November 2022. Credit: Belga / David Pintens

MP Tinne Van der Straeten, former Belgian Energy Minister and leading member of Groen, has been named the new CEO of WindEurope.

She will start her role on 2 February and has confirmed she will resign from parliament. Claire Hugon, a politician from the French-speaking greens Ecolo, is expected to take her seat.

Van der Straeten replaces Giles Dickson, who led the Brussels-based WindEurope for a decade.

The organisation serves as the leading voice for the wind energy sector in Europe, representing over 600 members, including major companies like Engie, Vestas, DEME, and Jan De Nul.

Wind energy is a familiar area for Van der Straeten, who served as Belgium’s Energy Minister from 2020 to 2025 and is known for her strong advocacy of renewable energy.

Her new position at WindEurope marks her departure from the Belgian parliament, where she was elected on a shared Groen-Ecolo list.

