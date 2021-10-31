Government approves ‘cheque’ to help vulnerable households cope with soaring energy bills this winter

The federal government has approved a draft bill for an 80 euro ‘energy cheque’ to help alleviate the burden poorer households face this winter in coping with rising energy costs.

The measure was announced by Minister of Economy, Pierre-Yves Dermagne, during the budgetary committee meeting on Friday, when committee members discussed the issue of soaring energy bills.

One million households in Belgium could be granted the cheque during the 4th quarter of this year.

A budget of 72 million euro has been allocated for the campaign. The additional money needed will come from the increased revenue the State receives from the energy price increase.

“Before Christmas, the most fragile consumers will see their bills reduced by 80 euros,” Dermagne said in a press release.