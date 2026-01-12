Belgian customs seize over 140 kilos of cocaine at Port of Antwerp

A drug sniffing dog for the Belgian customs authorities. Credit: Belga

Belgian customs have seized over 141 kilograms of cocaine at the Port of Antwerp on Sunday, the Ministry of Finance reported on Monday.

The drugs were found hidden in the refrigerated compartments of two shipping containers.

One container arrived from Costa Rica carrying pineapples and concealed two batches of cocaine weighing 59.98 kg and 46.78 kg.

The other container, originating from Colombia and filled with bananas, contained an additional 34.42 kg of cocaine.

The seized narcotics will be destroyed, and police are investigating the case to identify those responsible for the smuggling operation.

