Rise in number of blood donations and new donors in 2025

Illustration picture shows a person giving blood at a Red Cross blood donation centre in Watermael-Boitsfort, Brussels, Thursday 19 March 2020. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Red Cross recorded almost 144,000 blood donations in 2025 across Wallonia and Brussels, marking a 1.8% increase from the previous year, according to its blood service.

In the same period, Flanders saw 246,408 blood donations, an increase of 7.7% compared to 2024.

A total of 105,099 individuals donated blood, plasma, or platelets in Wallonia and Brussels. Among them, 17,486 people donated for the first time.

More women (54,465) than men (50,634) contributed, and the majority of donors were aged between 30 and 59, according to the organisation’s statistics.

In Flanders, 131,066 people donated blood in 2025, including 22,011 first-time donors.

Plasma donations rose sharply in southern Belgium, reaching 48,202 last year – a 10.5% increase compared to 2024. However, platelet donations dropped to 8,236, reflecting a 12% decline year-on-year.

Most donations in Wallonia came from Namur, Luxembourg, and eastern Brabant Wallon, totalling over 60,000.

The provinces of Liège contributed 54,573, while Hainaut and western Brabant Wallon accounted for 51,994. Francophone parts of Brussels recorded 33,335 donations.

Despite the increases, the Belgian Red Cross highlighted that blood reserves remain “insufficient” and plasma reserves are "significantly insufficient."

People are encouraged to schedule appointments via their websites, donneurdesang.be and donneurdeplasma.be.