Belgium in Brief: System addict

Credit: The Brussels Times/Belga

Good afternoon,

Today, we have an interview with the mayor of Anderlecht, Fabrice Cumps (PS). In the article, he explains the limitations of his office and what he can realistically achieve in a commune riven with drug crime issues. He blames the system and its complexities for failures.

Which is fine, of course. Except it's not really.

If the system is to blame, then surely as a politician, never mind a mayor, it's your duty to try to change it. It's literally your job. Particularly if you are a mayor presiding over one of the most violent and frightening situations in recent memory.

The depressing impression Cumps gives is that he sees his role as a manager, not a leader. Of course, there's a lot to be said for managing with a light touch; not constantly pushing revolution, not introducing changes for change's sake. And that's maybe appropriate if you are in charge of somewhere which doesn't have many social problems or other issues, least of all violent drug crime.

But really? To publicly state that you see your job as patching over holes in a bottle? That's the height of your ambition as a politician?

I would argue that as mayor, the more problems you encounter, the more times you rub up against "the system," the more terrible things keep happening on your watch, well then that's exactly when you should stand up and make a noise. That's when you should say, 'I am going to do everything I can to change this, and I'm not going to stop talking about the structural problems until we change them.'

If the system is failing you as a politician, then you can be damn sure it's failing your citizens and society. But you know what? You are supposedly in a position to be able to do something about it – or at least try. And if you can't, then maybe you are not the right person for the job.

Cumps even goes so far as to say he doesn't believe there are any no-go areas in Anderlecht. I wonder what the local residents think about that statement? Brussels as a whole saw a record number of shootings last year – 96 to be exact. Almost all were related to drug gang activity in some shape or form.

I also wonder how many mayors of communes in Brussels would be entirely happy to walk around certain areas of their boroughs at any time of day or night – let alone feel it's safe to let their children play, or go to and from school, in certain public spaces without fear of injury or worse?

A common question is, do the public get the politicians they deserve? In many instances, there may be an argument that that is the case. But I would venture, not in Brussels.

There still isn't a regional government. But there are 19 mayors. And they love to tell us about all the powers they have when it suits them, but about how they have so little power to solve the big problems, also when it suits them.

Maybe it's about time that mayors like Fabrice Cumps actually started to try to change the system they say is so broken – if not alone, then together – and to fill the vacuum of accountability left by that other bunch of Brussels politicians who also seem incapable of changing the status quo for nearly 20 months now.

Or maybe the real system that needs changing is the system where they get to stay in power whilst absolving themselves of any of the responsibility that goes with it.

That, though, is up to us.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

A spate of shootings rattled Anderlecht last year, amongst other issues that made headlines. Mayor Fabrice Cumps is expected to respond to all of it. Read more.

As always, a new year sees a range of changes in laws and regulations in Belgium. Read more.

3D printed weapons remain a niche. However, their popularity is steadily growing as in recent years, making fully or semi automatic weapons became easier. Read more.

In response, farmers have launched a fundraising effort to support the individual, with the fund having garnered nearly €25,000. Read more.

Wind energy is a familiar area for Tinne Van der Straeten, who served as Belgium’s Energy Minister until 2025 and is known for her advocacy of renewable energy. Read more.

What are the most delicious foods, refreshing drinks, coolest cafés and intriguing restaurants in Brussels now? Read more.

A new label has brought Flemish and Walloon producers under one banner and promises to put the country’s “belles bulles” on the international stage. Read more.