Ghent Volvo plant sees production volumes rebound

Volvo Ghent. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Volvo’s Ghent factory, Belgium’s last car manufacturing plant, produced over 212,000 vehicles in 2025, a 14% increase from the previous year.

The XC40 family remains the leading contributor to production, with 156,977 XC40 and EX40 models manufactured.

The newly launched EX30, introduced to production in Ghent in 2025, accounted for 21,845 units in its debut year.

Overall, the factory produced 212,177 cars last year, compared to 186,313 in 2024. That year was a transitional period as the factory prepared for the arrival of the EX30.

The EX30 is an affordable electric vehicle, built solely in China and Ghent, and central to Volvo’s aim for mass-market sales.

In addition to the dominant XC40 and EX40 models, the factory produced 24,565 V60 and V60 Cross Country vehicles, representing 11.6% of total production.

Meanwhile, 8,790 EC40 units were manufactured, making up 4.1% of annual output.

Electrification continues to grow within the factory’s production line.

In 2025, 39.6% of cars built in Ghent were electrified, with 34.2% being fully electric and 5.4% hybrid.

Volvo stated on Monday that efforts in 2026 will centre on ramping up production of the EX30, including its Cross Country variant.

