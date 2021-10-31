   
Widespread police checks of Covid Safe Ticket ‘unrealistic’
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
Latest News:
Widespread police checks of Covid Safe Ticket ‘unrealistic’...
Young man dies in student hazing in Namur...
Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate...
Centre for climate excellence planned for Brussels in...
‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    2
    Government approves ‘cheque’ to help vulnerable households cope with soaring energy bills this winter
    3
    Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital
    4
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    5
    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    Share article:

    Widespread police checks of Covid Safe Ticket ‘unrealistic’

    Sunday, 31 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A day before the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in all hospitality businesses and fitness centres throughout the country, Belgium’s Interior Minister, Annelies Verlinden, has said that police will carry out checks but not to a large extent.

    The CST resembles the European covid certificate and shows if a person has been fully vaccinated, had a negative PCR test in the last 48 hours or has a recovery certificate up to 180 days old. It can be downloaded at the covidsafe site.

    From Monday it will be needed to enter all bars, restaurants and gyms across the country, which brings Flanders and Wallonia in line with the Brussels-Capital Region. It will also be required at events with 50 people or more inside and 200 or more outside. It will also be required to enter trade fairs, conferences, hospitals and care homes.

    Fines of up to €500 could be given to customers who break the rules, and organisers and venues who do not check the pass are liable to fines of up to €2,500 in addition to possible administrative sanctions.

    Related Posts

    The CST is required for all those aged 16 and over; those aged between 12 and 16 will need a CST to visit someone who is hospitalised or living in a care home.

    Speaking to la Dernière Heure, Verlinden said that “one had to be realistic” on how much police can be expected to do in ensuring that establishments and customers comply with the rules.

    “First of all, we count on the owners and managers in the hospitality industry to uphold the rules. I have seen the reports that some do not. It is important that they do,” the Minister said, adding that as well as police, “the economic inspectorate will also carry out checks.”

    She admitted that the police force “already has a lot on their plate. At the height of the lockdowns, it was almost all they did. Today, there are also other events [to deal with], football matches, concerts… It’s up to the police and local authorities to judge whether the checks are needed. But they will not massively control the CST usage, it would be unrealistic.”

    Latest news

    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    A young man has died during a student hazing – the initiation ceremonies that often involve being put in painful positions or consuming excessive ...
    Pope Francis calls for immediate action on climate change
    It’s time to act together against climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and poverty, Pope Francis urged in a text published on Sunday by the Corriere ...
    Centre for climate excellence planned for Brussels in 2022
    A centre for climate excellence is to be opened next year in Brussels, the Secretary of State for Recovery and Scientific Policy, Thomas Dermine, ...
    ‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate disaster to come
    In the coming days, leaders from across the world will meet in Glasgow to agree on a coordinated action plan to tackle climate change. On the other ...
    Protesters against Sudan’s military coup gather outside European Parliament
    Some 300 people, according to an estimate by Brussels police, protested on Saturday afternoon outside the European Parliament against the military ...
    Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same connection as puppies
    A new study into animal domestication found that wolf cubs raised by humans can develop a similar attachment to their carers as puppies. The findings ...
    Government approves ‘cheque’ to help vulnerable households cope with soaring energy bills this winter
    The federal government has approved a draft bill for an 80 euro ‘energy cheque’ to help alleviate the burden poorer households face this winter in ...
    Steel: EU, US reach agreement on import duties
    The European Union and the United States have reached agreement on a resolution of their dispute over import duties imposed in 2018 on European steel ...
    World’s biggest choral contest opens in Gent
    The biggest competition in the world for choral singing opened in Gent on Saturday, in the presence of the Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon. For ...
    China slams US investigation into the origins of Covid-19 as “political and false”
    The Chinese government lashed out on Sunday against a report by U.S. intelligence services on the origins of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) ...
    Lowest polluters do the most greenwashing
    Real estate services – agencies, building-management companies and the like - have the widest gaps between words and actions on climate in Belgium, ...
    Russia starts one week’s leave amidst soaring Covid-19 cases
    Russians began taking one week off on Saturday in a measure aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country, which has the worst ...