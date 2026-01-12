Brussels Government: Parties meet to hear conclusions from latest talks

Brussels lead negotiator Yvan Verougstraete has presented the conclusions of his recent discussions to negotiators aiming to form a governing majority in the region.
The meeting took place at the offices of the Federal Planning Bureau.
Negotiators from PS, Groen, Ecolo, CD&V, Vooruit, and DéFI arrived from 3 pm onwards.
They declined to comment upon arrival, stating they were there to hear the formator's conclusions.
The objective of the meeting was to clarify the next steps in the formation process.