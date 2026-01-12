Brussels Government: Parties meet to hear conclusions from latest talks

Les Engagés leader Yvan Verougstraete arrives for a meeting, part of the negotiations to form a new government for the Brussels Capital Region, on Monday 03 November 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Brussels lead negotiator Yvan Verougstraete has presented the conclusions of his recent discussions to negotiators aiming to form a governing majority in the region.

The meeting took place at the offices of the Federal Planning Bureau.

Negotiators from PS, Groen, Ecolo, CD&V, Vooruit, and DéFI arrived from 3 pm onwards.

They declined to comment upon arrival, stating they were there to hear the formator's conclusions.

The objective of the meeting was to clarify the next steps in the formation process.

Related News