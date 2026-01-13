Cloudy Tuesday with light rain

Cloudy weather. Credit: Brussels Times

The weather is forecast stay largely dry on Tuesday morning but will be cloudy across the country with some light rain in Brussels, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

More light rain is expected to arrive later in the day from France and move northwards. Clear skies are expected to return in the southern regions near the Sambre and Meuse.

In Flanders, the weather will stay cloudy, with conditions turning dry again by late afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 3-4°C in the High Ardennes to 10-11°C in Flanders. Winds will be moderate and coming from the south.

On Tuesday night, cloud cover will increase from the west, bringing rain. Overnight temperatures will stay between 3°C and 6°C.

Winds will be moderate from the south-west, strengthening along the coast to fairly strong. By the end of the night, the wind will shift to the north-west and become light to moderate.

Related News