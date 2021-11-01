   
Most rainy October in over 20 years
Monday, 01 November, 2021
    Most rainy October in over 20 years

    Monday, 01 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    With 121.1 mm of precipitation, October 2021 was the second wettest October since 1991, according to the monthly climate report published on Sunday by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Only October 1998 had more rain with 128.7 mm recorded. The average value for the month is 67.8 mm, according to Belga News Agency.

    The monthly average temperature in Uccle was slightly above normal at 11.5°C. Also in Uccle, where the RMI is located, temperatures varied between 4.2°C (21 October) and 18.9°C (19 October).

    “This is the lowest maximum temperature for an October since 2003 (18.3°C). Another remarkable fact is that this is only the fourth time since 2003 that this value is below 20°C. The other years were 2007 (19.3°C), 2009 and 2016 (19.9°C each),” the IRM notes in the report.

    In the country, the highest temperatures were recorded on the 19th, with the highest temperature measured in Poperinge, reaching up to 21.5°C.

    The lowest minimum temperature, -2.4°C, was measured in Saint-Vith on the 25th and in Givry (Bertogne) on the 26th.

    On the other hand, total hours of sunshine was at healthy levels. In Uccle, the sun shone for a total of 113 hours and 16 minutes. Only one day was completely cloudy. “This is a record value, on par with 2010 and 2019,” according to MRI.

