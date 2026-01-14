Eurostar has carried over 400 million passengers since its creation in 1994

A Eurostar passenger train enters the Channel Tunnel, operated by the company Eurotunnel, in Coquelles, northern France, on April 4, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Eurostar reached the milestone of 400 million passengers transported since its launch in 1994, the railway company announced on Wednesday.

In 2025, 20 million passengers travelled with Eurostar, an increase of 500,000 compared to 2024.

The fastest-growing routes in 2025 on Eurostar’s network were London-Amsterdam (+18.3%), London-Germany via Brussels (+10%), and London-Paris (+5%). London-Brussels also saw an increased frequency (+5.8 per cent).

Eurostar surprised its 400 millionth passenger, Amy Gallagher, who travelled from London to Amsterdam on service ES 9124 and was reportedly surprised at St Pancras by Eurostar station and onboard teams, according to Rail Business Daily.

The 400-million passenger total also includes travellers carried by Thalys between 1995 and 2023, the year the two companies merged. Since the merger, the combined operations have been branded solely as Eurostar.

To support its target of transporting 30 million passengers annually, Eurostar announced a €2 billion investment in October 2025 for a new fleet built by Alstom.

The initial order consists of 30 double-deck trains, with an option for 20 more. Known as Eurostar Celestia, these trains will be the first double-deck models to operate through the Channel Tunnel and on the UK rail network.

Each train will provide approximately 20% more capacity, and the first services are expected to begin in 2031.

A number of companies, including Virgin Trains, Evolyn, Trenitalia, and Gemini Trains, are set to enter the market with a rival service operating on the line in the future.

It is hoped that competition could help bring down ticket prices. Eurostar has a monopoly on the lucrative railway line, with customers often complaining about the elevated prices to London and back.