Brussels police officer injured in arrest of suspected gang thief

Illustration photo of crowds at Bourse. Credit: Unsplash / Jean-Luc Picard

A police inspector from Brussels was injured on Monday during the arrest of a suspected pickpocket, the Brussels Capital/Ixelles police confirmed on Wednesday.

The specialised Trekkers Brigade had been patrolling the city centre when they noticed two individuals behaving suspiciously.

Officers followed the pair and witnessed a violent theft involving a young mother who had her necklace stolen while walking with her baby in a pram.

As officers pursued the suspects, one of them turned and deployed pepper spray against an inspector and the victim’s husband, who had also joined the chase.

The suspect fled but tripped during his escape, allowing police to apprehend him after a brief struggle.

Both the injured officer and the victim’s husband received medical care following the incident.

The arrested suspect, who was reportedly undocumented, was later interrogated and placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor.

The investigating judge has charged the suspect with violent theft committed in a group, resistance involving a weapon, and other offences, placing him in provisional custody.

The second suspect remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.

