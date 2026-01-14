Trump says US needs Greenland for anti-missile shield project

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 13, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

The United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, says US President Donald Trump, linking it to the missile defence system project known as the Golden Dome.

Speaking on his platform Truth Social, Trump called on NATO to pave the way for securing Greenland. He made the statement hours before a scheduled meeting in Washington with Vice President JD Vance, Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, and Danish and Greenlandic diplomats.

Trump warned against other global powers seizing control of the territory, stating, "If we don’t do it, Russia or China will, and that cannot happen!"

He argued that NATO relies heavily on US military strength and would be far less effective without it, adding that Greenland under US control would make the alliance stronger.

The President emphasised that no other outcome but Greenland being in US hands was acceptable, reiterating the island’s strategic importance.

For nearly a year, since his return to power, Trump has repeatedly raised the potential acquisition of Greenland, a vast Arctic territory under Danish sovereignty, valued for its geopolitical significance despite its sparse population.

