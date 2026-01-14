All checks and balances are under political attack, warns Belgian rights league

Riot police pictured at a protest. Credit: Belga

"All counter powers are being attacked more severely than before," warned Sybille Gioe, President of the Belgian League of Human Rights (LDH), during the presentation of the association’s annual report on Wednesday.

The report’s authors highlighted serious attacks against justice, the media, civil society, as well as the rights of socio-economically vulnerable individuals and refugees.

They expressed concern about the unprecedented extent of these attacks, pointing out that the pillars of democracy are under simultaneous pressure.

"The unique aspect of the current political climate is that every pillar of democracy is being undermined at once," said Gioe.

Justice, a cornerstone of a healthy rule of law, is increasingly unable to fulfil its key role of safeguarding individual rights and ensuring social peace, according to the report.

Despite protests by magistrates in 2025, Laurent Sacré, President of the Magistrates’ Union Association, stated that the government’s promise of €1 billion in refinancing remains "very vague".

The media are facing severe challenges due to widespread restructuring, job cuts, and decreased reliance on freelance contributors.

Reduced funding for the public broadcaster (RTBF) and a proposal by Media Minister Jacqueline Galant to downsize local media outlets have further raised concerns.

Additionally, the potential merger between IPM and Rossel press groups could result in a monopoly over nearly all daily French-speaking newspapers in Belgium, warned the report.

Economic pressures have been exacerbated by a climate of hostility, with threats against journalists, including one targeted at an RTBF reporter by MR party leader Georges-Louis Bouchez.

Civil society has also come under threat from a draft law proposed by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, also from the right-wing liberal party.

The legislation would grant the government authority to dissolve organisations deemed a risk to “national security or democratic order” via royal decree.

"The wording is extremely vague," noted Isabelle Doyen, a legal expert at the FGTB.

"For instance, the term ‘extremism’ is mentioned but not clearly defined. Decisions of this nature should be reserved for the judiciary to avoid arbitrariness."

Given the current situation, the League of Human Rights has urged the Federal Government to "respect the democratic system, protect counterpowers, and cease all forms of interference."

