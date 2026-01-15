X forced to block all Grok AI 'undressing' of real people after global outrage

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk. Credit: Belga / AFP

Elon Musk’s social media platform X announced on Wednesday that it had implemented measures to prevent its AI tool Grok from editing images of real people, including minors, to appear in revealing clothing.

It followed global outrage and pressure from authorities in multiple countries.

The platform stated that technological safeguards were introduced to prevent Grok from modifying images of real individuals, including scenarios where they appear in bikinis.

These restrictions will apply to all users, including paid subscribers, X confirmed via a message on its site.

Despite claiming these measures apply universally, X also clarified that geographic blocking would be enforced in regions where required by law, raising questions about the consistency of these restrictions.

Since 9 January, access to Grok’s image-generation features has been limited to paid subscribers, according to the company.

Earlier this year, in January, X pledged to tackle illegal content – such as child sexual abuse material – on the platform by removing it, permanently suspending offenders, and cooperating with local authorities.

However, the platform had remained silent in recent months despite mounting official protests and investigations.

Elon Musk, who regularly posts on X, has been outspoken against government regulations, accusing them of attempting to stifle free speech.

He has repeatedly expressed his vision for an AI system that is “anti-woke” and free from political correctness, shifting responsibility onto users for their activities on the platform.

X warned last week that anyone found using Grok to generate illegal content would face the same consequences as if they uploaded such material directly.

