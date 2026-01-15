Calls for Belgium to start recognition of Palestine process

Deminers clear unexploded ordnance in Gaza. © palestine.un.org

The Belgian Government's coalition only centre-left party, Vooruit, has urged Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) to initiate Belgium’s statehood recognition of Palestine.

The Flemish socialists argue that the conditions set by Prime Minister Bart De Wever in September at the United Nations – release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and removal of terrorist organisations from the region’s governance – have almost been fulfilled.

Egypt has announced that governance of the Palestinian Gaza Strip will transition to a technocratic authority led by former Palestinian Authority minister Ali Shaath.

Vooruit considers this as fulfilling one of the criteria for recognition of Palestine. The other condition – the release of all Israeli hostages – is nearly met, although Israel is still awaiting the remains of the final hostage.

Vooruit MP Achraf El Yakhloufi stated that Minister Prévot could now begin drafting the royal decree to officially recognise Palestine as a state.

Last year, after lengthy negotiations, Belgium’s majority coalition reached a consensus on the Gaza crisis, which Prime Minister Bart De Wever reiterated at the UN in New York.

He said Belgium would recognise Palestine only if terror organisations like Hamas were removed from Gaza’s governance and all hostages were released. Diplomatic relations could follow only once Hamas disarms, and Palestinian elections are held.

Opposition party Groen has criticised the coalition's agreement, calling it largely ineffective and pointing to the lack of progress, such as the absence of an import ban on products from occupied territories.

Last week, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that discrimination and segregation by Israel against Palestinians in West Bank by Israel were intensifying, resembling a form of "apartheid system".

"We are witnessing a systematic asphyxiation of Palestinian rights West Bank"said Volker Türk, who heads the Office, in a statement accompanying the release of a new report.

Türk said this situation had led to a "particularly serious form of racial discrimination and segregation, resembling the type of apartheid system we have already experienced".

Whether it is having access to water, schools or even hospitals or whether it is being able to go see loved ones or go harvest olives, every aspect of Palestinian life in West Bank is controlled and restricted by Israel's discriminatory laws, policies and practices, he lamented.

In December, Israel continued to expand its illegal settlements, having approved another 19 for the occupied West Bank, amid worries among allies that this may derail the Gaza peace process, according to the BBC.

