Brussels Bourse to exceptionally close for film shoot

Renovated Bourse building, that used to house the Belgian stock market, in the city center of Brussels, Thursday 07 September 2023. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The Brussels Stock Exchange building will be closed to the public on Monday, 19 January, for the filming of scenes from the upcoming feature film Avis de tempête.

The closure is necessary to ensure smooth filming. During the shoot, the building will be transformed into a museum, representing the National Gallery of Art in Washington for two pivotal scenes in the film.

The film tells the story of France lending the Mona Lisa, a national treasure, to the United States. On board the brand new liner France in the middle of the Atlantic, the masterpiece disappears.

One scene will depict a speech by André Malraux, the French Minister of Culture under President Charles de Gaulle.

The setting includes Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of former US President John F. Kennedy, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the early 1960s.

Another scene involves Malraux presenting the Mona Lisa to John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy. The filmmakers aim to capture the period’s historical and cultural ambiance.

The City of Brussels has requested understanding from residents regarding the temporary closure.

Mayor Philippe Close (PS) emphasised the opportunity to feature an iconic Brussels location in an international production.

The building will reopen to the public on Tuesday, 20 January, with normal operating hours from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Related News