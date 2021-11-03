Coronavirus: Infections remain stable, but hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise

More than 7,640 people in Belgium test positive for the Covid-19 each day, according to figures from the health institute Sciensano.

The number of hospital admissions and deaths is also increasing, reports Belga News Agency.

The figures hadn’t been updated until recently due to the long holiday weekend, but new data shows that between 25 and 31 October, there were 7,640 new infections a day, 37 percent more than in the previous week.

In total, over 1.4 million Belgians tested positive for the virus. In that same period, approximately 83,100 tests were taken every day.

Sciensano says these figures may not give a complete picture when it comes to the coronavirus in Belgium because of the holidays.

Between 25 October and 31 October, 150 patients were admitted to hospital every day, an increase of 24 percent. There are currently 1,788 covid patients in the hospital, and 332 of them are in intensive care.

The number of deaths also continues to rise: between 25 and 31 October, an average of 19.7 people died daily, up 34 percent. In total, 26,100 people have died from Covid-19 in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate for the virus is currently 9.6 percent and the reproduction rate is 1.12. When the reproduction rate is above 1, it means that the pandemic is still spreading.

More than 8.5 million Belgians, or 74 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated, but this varies by region.

In Flanders, 80 percent of people are fully vaccinated, but Wallonia and Brussels lag behind at 69 percent and 55 percent, respectively.