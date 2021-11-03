   
Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of its members due to CST
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of...
Carrefour unveils plans to use 100% renewable electricity...
CCN building at North station to be demolished...
Student hazing death could be caused by excessive...
WHO approves eighth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Coronavirus: Infections remain stable, but hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise
    2
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    3
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    4
    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
    5
    Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros
    Share article:

    Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of its members due to CST

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    © Pxhere

    Due to the introduction of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to gain access to fitness centres in Belgium since 1 November, they are losing 10% to 20% of their members, the sector says.

    Since 15 October in the Brussels-Capital Region, and 1 November in Flanders and Wallonia, people must present a CST if they want to go to the gym or a sports school.

    “About 86% of the fitness entrepreneurs indicate that members stop or freeze their subscriptions because of the introduction of the CST,” Eric Vandenabeele of Fitness.be told the Belga News Agency, adding that this has “serious consequences” for the sector.

    About 66% of gyms would lose up to 10% of their members, and 24% would even lose up to a fifth of their members, according to a survey taken from 270 companies, including several large chains with multiple branches such as Basic-Fit.

    Fitness chains whose centres usually remained open during the night, including Basic-Fit, already had to adapt their opening hours so staff did not have to work night shifts to check clients’ CSTs.

    “Unfortunately, because of this new measure, we will have to close around 100 24/7 clubs in Flanders and Brussels, so we will effectively have to fall back on regular opening hours, meaning our gyms will be open until 10:30 PM instead of all throughout the night,” Kevin Ayeni, Basic-Fit’s Marketing Manager for the Benelux, told The Brussels Times at the end of October.

    In addition to the loss of revenue, many entrepreneurs also have to invest extra in staff to scan members’ CST, Vandenabeel said. “This is extra painful because our entrepreneurs have invested hard in ventilation, disinfection and general hygiene.”

    Latest news

    Carrefour unveils plans to use 100% renewable electricity within 10 years
    Supermarket chain Carrefour has announced plans to use 100% renewable electricity in stores by 2030 as part of an effort to cut its carbon footprint. ...
    CCN building at North station to be demolished
    The CCN building, for many people working on the canal side of the North station the habitual entrance to the station, is to be demolished to make ...
    Student hazing death could be caused by excessive alcohol consumption
    The death of a student at a hazing in the early hours of Sunday morning once again put the practice, which involves submitting first-year students to ...
    WHO approves eighth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
    On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an emergency use listing for Covaxin, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, making it ...
    Four months suspended for man who beat a badger to death
    A 76-year-old man from Wellen in Limburg province has been sentenced to four months suspended for animal cruelty after he was found guilty of beating ...
    Coronavirus: Infections remain stable, but hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise
    More than 7,640 people in Belgium test positive for the Covid-19 each day, according to figures from the health institute Sciensano. The number of ...
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    The Dutch government yesterday announced new, stricter measures to protect against the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. The ...
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    As Flanders and Wallonia have expanded the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and Brussels is tightening its checks from this week, the authorities ...
    ‘Unheard of’: Flemish hospital calls police as visitors refuse to follow tightened rules
    As the number of coronavirus cases is rising again, the Jessa Hospital in the Limburg province has had to call the police twice because some people ...
    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
    I would hazard a guess that many of you reading this don't come from the country you're living in.  So probably – even without realising – you've ...
    Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros
    On Monday, an extra 2,000 seats will be added per hour in every direction on the metro lines 2 and 6, Brussels public transport operator STIB ...
    Uber failing electrification mission, new data reveals
    Ride-hailing firm Uber has made scant progress towards its goal of electrifying half of its car fleets in seven major European cities by 2025, ...