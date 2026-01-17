Cohabitant status to be tightened, restricting social welfare

Belgian Minister of Asylum and Migration, Social Integration and Major Cities Anneleen Van Bossuyt talks to the press, Friday 18 July 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Arizona has decided to restrict social welfare for cohabitants, despite objections from the Council of State, Le Soir reported on Saturday.

Under the measure, introduced by Social Integration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA), centres for public social welfare (CPAS) will now consider the combined income of all individuals living under the same roof when assessing applications for social aid.

The Council of State argued that the policy reduces social protection and lacks sufficient data to evaluate its impact on the population or the claimed budgetary savings.

Despite these concerns, the legal text has been published and is set to take effect on 1 March.

The minister’s office stated that it had addressed the concerns raised, providing clarifications and necessary explanations. As a result, the royal decree remains unchanged.

