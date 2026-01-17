Belgian cinematographer nominated for European Film Awards

European Film Awards. Credit: European Film Academy

Manuel Dacosse is set to represent Belgium at the 38th European Film Awards (EFA) in Berlin this Saturday, competing in the cinematography category.

On Sunday, he will travel to Paris for the Lumières Awards, where he could also be recognised for his work on “The Stranger,” directed by François Ozon.

“This first nomination at the European Film Awards makes me really happy,” Dacosse told Belga in a phone interview. “It’s a wonderful recognition and shows that the work is appreciated beyond the French-speaking sphere.”

At the EFAs, Dacosse will compete against Swiss cinematographer Fabian Gamper (“Sound of Falling” by Mascha Schilinski) and Spaniard Mauro Herce (“Sirat” by Óliver Laxe).

“The Stranger,” co-produced by Belgian company Scope Pictures, is an adaptation of Albert Camus’s 1942 novel. The black-and-white film marks Dacosse’s fifth collaboration with François Ozon.

“The idea to use black-and-white came from François. He proposed it but was uncertain whether it would receive support from distributors due to its artistic boldness,” Dacosse explained.

“I studied photography, and all my projects back then were in black-and-white,” Dacosse recalled. “I pressed for it here—it’s a unique opportunity for a cinematographer. Black-and-white allows greater experimentation with lighting, and given that this is a period film, it felt justified, especially since the film incorporates archival footage early on.”

Ahead of the production, Dacosse prepared by studying photographic references and visiting Morocco, where the movie was shot. “In Tangier, the weather changes a lot. It wasn’t great during the shoot, so at times we had to recreate sunlight effects with large projectors,” he explained.

After attending the Berlin ceremony, Dacosse will continue on to Paris in hopes of winning at the Lumières Awards, where “The Stranger” is a strong contender with six nominations: best film, director, screenplay, cinematography, actor, and score.

