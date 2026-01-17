Negligence investigation into death of Belgian prison inmate

The Belgian and Flemish flags. Credit: Belga/Tom Goyvaerts

The prosecutor’s office has launched a judicial investigation into the death of an inmate in Oudenaarde prison.

The inmate, Freddy R., was serving a nine-year prison sentence confirmed by the Ghent Court of Appeal in November 2018 for abuse within his family. The court cited his “perverse attitude” and ordered his immediate arrest. A year before his scheduled release, Freddy R. began experiencing medical issues.

On 1 January, Freddy R.’s wife alerted Oudenaarde prison four times that her husband was in critical condition. Freddy R. himself, along with fellow inmates, also raised concerns about his health. Despite these warnings, only the on-call doctor visited him, determining there was no emergency. Freddy R. died in his cell the following day from heart failure. His family filed an official complaint days later.

The public prosecutor of East Flanders has confirmed that an investigative judge has been appointed to examine potential culpable negligence in connection with Freddy R.’s death.

