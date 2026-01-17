Brussels Park Ouest will stay open throughout 2026

The park opened at the end of last year, offering breathing space for a densely populated neighbourhood. Credit: Gardens.brussels

Park Ouest in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Brussels, will remain open, averting a planned closure initially set for 2026.

The organisation Toestand announced the decision following increased pressure to keep the park operational. Felix Aerts, a representative of Toestand, called it “a strong signal to other organisations not to remain silent.”

The park, located between Beekkant and Ossegem metro stations, had faced possible closure due to the ongoing Brussels political crisis. Established on a former railway site, Park West is celebrated locally and internationally as a model for grassroots community initiatives, helping address the area’s lack of green spaces.

Environment Minister Alain Maron intervened during a Brussels government meeting to secure the park’s future. Toestand, which has managed the park for several years, welcomed the decision but remains uncertain whether it will continue its management role.

The government plans to launch a public tender allowing organisations to bid for the park’s management. Toestand hopes to win the tender to continue its work. The tender will cover management rights for one year with the possibility of two one-year extensions, and it is expected to be announced in the coming days.

“We are very happy that the park can stay open. Many local residents are overjoyed that it can continue to exist with an organisation at its helm,” said Aerts.

