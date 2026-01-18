Brussels shows support for Iranian resistance

Credit: Belga

The city of Brussels has displayed a massive banner in Brouckère Square to express its solidarity with the Iranian people.

The banner, hung on the façade of Hotel Continental, is intended as a reminder that the struggle of the Iranian people should not leave anyone indifferent, explained Brussels Mayor Philippe Close.

In recent weeks, demonstrators in Iran have been taking to the streets to demand greater freedom and democracy. The regime’s response has been marked by violent repression, resulting in thousands of deaths.

Recent figures estimate the death toll at around 3,000, though many believe this to be an undercount.

The banner was installed early in the morning at approximately 8:00. This is not the first time Brussels has made such a declaration of support.

Last year, the city displayed a peace flag on its City Hall in the Grand Place to denounce both the war in Ukraine and the violence in Gaza.

The Brouckère Square banner is also not the first demonstration of solidarity with Iran.

“In 2022, we hung a banner supporting Mahsa Amini. Today, we again stand with the Iranian people and all those risking their lives to peacefully defend human rights,” said Mayor Philippe Close.

Councillor for Equal Opportunities Delphine Houba praised the bravery of the Iranian people, particularly women who are at the forefront of protests.

“Their fight for freedom is a call that the world can no longer ignore. By showing our support, the city of Brussels reaffirms its commitment to equality, democracy, and dignity for all,” she added.

