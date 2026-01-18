Week for Good Food raises €80,000

Credit: The Good Food Institute

The Week for Good Food organised by the NGO Rikolto concludes today, having raised an estimated €80,000.

During the week-long campaign, shoppers in 84 locations across Flanders could purchase Rikolto shopping bags filled with products from local farmers and traders.

The initiative aimed to highlight that access to healthy, fair, and sustainable food should be a universal right, which is still far from a reality for millions of people worldwide.

“The sale of Rikolto shopping bags connects local and global solidarity,” said Jelle Goossens, spokesperson for Rikolto. Participating farmers and traders were paid a fair price for their produce.

Proceeds from the campaign will support global projects promoting fairer food systems, focusing on sustainable farming, fair trade, and affordability for all.

