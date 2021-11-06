Flemish Environment Minister misses COP26 as Chief of Staff tests positive

Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir will not be travelling to COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this weekend, according to reports in Flemish media.

Demir’s Chief of Staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, VTM Nieuws and Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Friday evening.

Minister Demir, who has shown no symptoms of the virus, has taken a test and is expecting the results in the next few hours, the two news outlets stated.

The Belgian ministers responsible for climate at the different levels of government are scheduled to meet on Tuesday within the framework of COP26 to try to reach an agreement on the distribution of the efforts to be made by the country’s various bodies to meet EU climate targets.