   
Body of baby found by hiker in Antwerp nature reserve
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
Body of baby found by hiker in Antwerp nature reserve
    Body of baby found by hiker in Antwerp nature reserve

    Saturday, 06 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Illustration image of Blaasveldbroek. Credit: Natuur en Bos

    The dead body of a baby was found in a pond at the Blaasveldbroek nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, by a hiker on Saturday.

    The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into a suspicious death, after a hiker saw the body in the water and called the police, reports De Standaard.

    “The public prosecutor’s office has sent the lab to the scene to make the necessary observations,” Lieselotte Claessens, spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office told VRT.

    “The exact circumstances of the death are still unclear. All avenues are being explored,” she added. “The investigation is continuing and in the interest of this we will not communicate any further.”

    According to reports in local media, it is likely that the public prosecutor and the examining magistrate will also go to the scene later.

