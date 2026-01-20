Will Belgium soon be home to another EU institution?

The Liège-Guillemins railway station in Liège. Image credits: Belga

The European Union and its various institutions often evoke images of Brussels – but now another Belgian city also wants to make its debut on the European stage.

The Walloon city of Liège officially presented its candidacy to host the headquarters of the future European Customs Authority (EUCA) last week, under the slogan 'Liège in Belgium, custom(s)-made 4 Europe.'

"Belgium is not only a European logistics hub, but it is also a recognised pioneer in modernising customs procedures," said Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). "This candidacy strengthens our natural role as a European hub."

Belgium already hosts the headquarters or liaison offices of 38 EU-related organisations in its capital, as well as NATO, the Benelux Union, the ACS, the World Customs Organisation and 25 UN (liaison) offices – all of which are located in the capital.

"Brussels is home to EU institutions, Belgium already hosts the World Customs Organisation, and Liège offers the academic and operational expertise required," Prévot said.

All the assets

This candidacy is based on academic excellence in customs matters, the country's strategic position at the heart of Europe, and the cooperation between Liège and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, a European logistics giant.

Wallonia's Minister-President Adrien Dolimont (MR) stressed that this candidacy reflects the region's vision of a Wallonia resolutely focused on the future and innovation.

"Liège has all the assets to host EUCA: recognised academic excellence, top-tier logistics infrastructure, and an attractive quality of life," Dolimont said. "We are ready to offer Europe an agency rooted in a dynamic and connected territory."

Director General of Customs and Excise Kristian Vanderwaeren stressed that Belgium boasts unique strengths: the country is one of the most open economies in the eurozone, has world-class infrastructure and a privileged institutional position.

Additionally, Belgium is also a global reference in customs governance. "Liège's candidacy is part of the European customs reform, to which Belgium has made a major contribution," he said. "Our expertise and commitment make Liège a solid and natural choice to host EUCA's headquarters."

Meanwhile, the University of Liège has also become a European reference in customs law, according to Professor Vanessa Franssen, head of the Customs & Trade Law Academy.

"Our programmes, recognised by the European Commission as a centre of excellence, train the professionals who will shape the customs of tomorrow," she stressed. "Our Master's in customs law is among the most advanced in Europe."

The Liège institution also co-founded the only European inter-university chair in customs law, in partnership with the University of Antwerp. Its cutting-edge research projects, such as E-Origin using AI and blockchain, already anticipate the next Customs Code reform.

'Europe on a human scale'

For Liège mayor Willy Demeyer (PS), the city is "Europe on a human scale." Described as "a cosmopolitan metropolis" with over 160 nationalities, Liège is recognised by UNESCO as a Learning City and City of Music, "where life is good, and five language immersion schools welcome international families."

Its well-connectedness also plays an important part: the city offers high-speed rail connections to Brussels (50 minutes), Paris (two hours), Frankfurt (two hours), and London (three hours), as well as access to 12 international airports within two hours.

Located at the heart of the multilingual Meuse-Rhine Euregio, Liège naturally fosters cross-border cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands.

"The complementarity between Liège and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges perfectly illustrates Belgian cohesion serving Europe," said Demeyer, who is also Director of the Autonomous Port of Liège.

"Our inland port, the third-largest in Europe, is directly connected to Antwerp-Bruges and Rotterdam," he underlined. "This natural integration creates a high-performance logistics corridor, essential for managing e-commerce challenges, supply chain security, and sensitive flow control."

Additionally, Liège also hosts Europe's fifth-largest cargo airport, specialising in critical flows (pharmaceuticals, defence, aerospace), and expertise recognised by the World Health Organisation during the Covid-19 crisis.

Liège's candidacy offers several high-quality sites meeting EUCA's requirements, including the Val Benoît civil engineering building, renovated in 2017 and located in a multifunctional district along the Meuse.

Alternatives near the international train station are also available, all served by public transport, including the new tram line.

"Liège is ready to write a new page in European history," said the Belgian representation to the EU. "We offer Europe a customs agency anchored in academic excellence, logistical performance, and quality of life. An agency based in Belgium, naturally European."

Related News