   
High electricity prices: 30 times more home batteries installed than last year
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 07 November, 2021
Latest News:
COP26 awash with commitments but climate activists far...
Belgian coastal town bans all organised indoor activities...
Mother of baby found dead in Antwerp nature...
Two people found dead in Antwerp underground parking...
High electricity prices: 30 times more home batteries...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Mother of baby found dead in Antwerp nature reserve is underage girl
    2
    Two people found dead in Antwerp underground parking lot
    3
    ‘Bright Brussels’ light festival draws over 500,000 visitors
    4
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    5
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    Share article:

    High electricity prices: 30 times more home batteries installed than last year

    Sunday, 07 November 2021

    Credit: Pixabay

    This year, over 30 times more home batteries have been installed in houses in Flanders than during the whole of last year, figures from grid manager Fluvius and the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency (VEKA) show.

    Those who do not use (all) the power from their solar panels usually put it on the electricity grid, but since the abolition of the reverse flow meter, many no longer consider this interesting, figures requested by VRT show.

    With a home battery, it is possible to also store that power to use later. Installation and VAT included, a home battery costs at least €5,000.

    To encourage this investment, the Flemish government (with European support) is now providing a premium for its purchase. This was a successful strategy, as more than 11,000 home batteries have already been installed this year.

    By way of comparison: in the whole of 2020, a total of 337 home batteries were installed, meaning the number went up by more than 30 times 2020’s total.

    For a large proportion of these home batteries, some 7,000 people also applied for the government premium.

    According to the authorities, the sharp increase is partly due to the high price of electricity. For many owners of solar panels, a home battery was until recently a less interesting investment, but because of the rising prices, many people try to avoid using a lot of electricity from the grid.

    Latest news

    COP26 awash with commitments but climate activists far from satisfied
    Whether it’s charcoal, methane or “green” finance, not a day passes at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference without a given country or group of ...
    Belgian coastal town bans all organised indoor activities from tomorrow
    The Belgian coastal municipality Knokke-Heist will temporarily ban all organised indoor activities as of Monday, confirmed mayor Piet De Groote on ...
    Mother of baby found dead in Antwerp nature reserve is underage girl
    The mother of the baby who was found dead in a nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, has been identified as an underage girl, the ...
    Two people found dead in Antwerp underground parking lot
    The lifeless bodies of two men were found during the night of Thursday to Friday in the bicycle parking lot under the Astridplein, near ...
    ‘Bright Brussels’ light festival draws over 500,000 visitors
    Over 500,000 people visited the fifth edition of Bright Brussels, according to a first estimate issued by the Brussels Tourism Office, ...
    A matter of common decency
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: It's all about how ...
    250 climate activists arrested after blocking Brussels’ Rue de la Loi
    Some 250 activists of the radical climate movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) were arrested after gathering near the Rue de la Loi in Brussels around ...
    Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments
    Eighty-one British companies have made the jump across the Channel to Flanders because of Brexit, a study by Flanders Investment & Trade shows. ...
    COP26: Concerned citizens join Global Climate March in Brussels
    Brussels residents and visitors accepted invitations to take part virtually in the Global Climate March in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday by walking ...
    Weather report: holidays end on a cloudy note
    The sky is expected to remain cloudy on Saturday afternoon and evening in most of Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) ...
    France’s bishops recognise church’s ‘institutional responsibility’ for child abuse
    France’s bishops meeting in Lourdes have decided to “recognise the institutional responsibility of the Church” in the abuse thousands of victims were ...
    Body of baby found by hiker in Antwerp nature reserve
    The dead body of a baby was found in a pond at the Blaasveldbroek nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, by a hiker on Saturday. ...