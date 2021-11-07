Belgian coastal town bans all organised indoor activities from tomorrow

The Belgian coastal municipality Knokke-Heist will temporarily ban all organised indoor activities as of Monday, confirmed mayor Piet De Groote on Sunday.

The municipality is taking this drastic measure because the number of new coronavirus infections in the municipality has risen sharply and the intensive care unit in the local hospital is full, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

“This morning, our crisis cell met and we established that the situation in our municipality is serious,” De Groote confirmed to VRT.

The number of new infections in Knokke-Heist has risen to 122 cases, almost four times as many as two weeks earlier.

As the intensive care unit in the hospital, AZ Zeno, is already full and normal care is jeopardised, the municipal authorities are taking a temporary measure to reduce the number of infections.

Specifically, all organised cultural, sports and youth activities (above the age of 13) that take place indoors will be temporarily banned.

“This means that all stage performances, parties, food festivals, concerts, sports competitions and training sessions organised indoors by an association or in a group cannot take place until 30 November,” he said.

Until then, all places where senior citizens can meet will also be closed, as the city council hopes that this decision will ensure that the figures do not rise any further and that the hospital can continue to care for non-Covid patients.

Additionally, the city council does not have the power to prohibit private activities, but De Groote does call for them to be postponed for the time being.