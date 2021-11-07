   
One in two parents think Belgium’s two months of summer holidays are too long
Sunday, 07 November, 2021
    One in two parents think Belgium's two months of summer holidays are too long

    Sunday, 07 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Just over half of parents in Belgium think the school summer holidays are too long and want the two-month period to be shortened, the results of a recent survey show.

    In the French-speaking parts of Belgium, the summer holidays will be shortened by two weeks starting from the 2022-2023 school year. This will be compensated by an extra week in the autumn and in the spring holidays.

    In Flanders, too, there is the question of whether the two-month summer holiday should be changed, which is why the Flemish Confederation of Parents and Parent Associations (VCOV) organised a survey that was completed by 14,014 parents, reports De Zondag.

    “Opinions vary widely,” director of education Karolien Bouchet of VCOV told the newspaper. “A slight majority of 51.5% wants to think about shortening the summer holidays.”

    Among the parents who would rather keep the two months of summer holidays (43.1%), a frequently heard argument is that the family, society and the work situation are geared to two months of holiday, she explained.

    Related News:

     

    The VCOV also asked parents which adjustments they would prefer if the distribution of school holidays were to be changed.

    Slightly less than half of the parents (44.5%) prefer shortening the summer holidays by two weeks, combined with extending the autumn and spring holidays from one to two weeks each.

    For 20.5% of the respondents, the summer holidays could be shortened without extending the autumn and spring breaks.

    Other proposals include extending the Christmas holidays and introducing a full week’s holiday in May instead of the extended weekend.

