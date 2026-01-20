Belgian sky lit up by Northern Lights last night

The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) are seen above Middelburg-Maldegem on the evening of Monday 19 January 2026. Credit: Belga/Maarten Straetemans

The northern lights were visible in several parts of Belgium during the night from Monday to Tuesday.

Photos shared on social media show bright green and pink streaks lighting up the sky.

Around 11 pm, former weatherman Frank Deboosere announced on X, accompanied by three exclamation marks, that the aurora borealis, or Northern lights, were visible. By midnight, the light show had ended, he later wrote, also sharing a photo of the striking colours.

The aurora borealis occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun enter Earth’s atmosphere near the poles, as explained on Deboosere’s website. These particles are ejected during intense solar activity.

The display on Monday evening was the result of a significant solar storm. Such storms can not only produce stunning northern lights but also potentially disrupt power grids and satellite operations.

