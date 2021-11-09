   
World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
Latest News:
Google to build sixth Belgian data centre near...
World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle...
Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train...
Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy...
More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    2
    Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned in bid to stop sexual violence
    3
    First Brussels Airlines flight to New York was fully booked
    4
    Covid Safe Ticket expansion could be contested in Court
    5
    Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video
    Share article:

    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Natalie Runnerstrom/ Unsplash

    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West Flanders for €93,000 per bottle.

    Just over one month after Martin Coene opened the doors of his brand-new whisky shop Top Malts in Moorsele, he sold two carafes of the Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Year whisky from the Glenlivet Distillery in Ballindalloch, Scotland.

    “This is the oldest whisky ever made,” Coene told The Brussels Times. “It’s 80 years old, which is the longest whisky has ever sat in a barrel for. That’s why it’s unique.”

    The spirit itself was laid down on 3 February 1940, by the firm’s George Urquhart and his father, John, in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask.

    Coene explained that it is very rare to keep a whisky in barrels for such a long period of time, as the spirit usually loses 1-2% of its alcohol percentage per year.

    “Once that alcohol level is below 40%, you can’t call it whisky anymore,” he said, but that “in the Gordon & MacPhail warehouse, they are able to keep a constant temperature of 12-14°C, so less of the liquid evaporates.”

    The floor of the warehouse is made of earth, which keeps the barrels cooler, and “the barrel itself does not breathe much, so, again, less liquid evaporates when kept inside this special cask.”

    Coene recently managed to buy two bottles of the spirit – he didn’t disclose the original purchase price – which was bottled into 250 carafes designed by world-renowned Ghanaian-British architect and designer Sir David Adjaye.

     

    The bottle created by architect and designer Sir David Adjaye. Credit: Gordon & MacPhail

    After first being revealed by the company one month ago, the whisky was sold at auction and a single bottle fetched $193,000 (around €166,000), establishing a new record for the world’s oldest single malt.

    The first decanter of the spirit, including a framed cask end from the original barrel and a lithograph of Adjaye’s design, was auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong on 7 October, the proceeds of which are expected to go to environmental charity Trees for Life, whose mission is to rewild the Caledonian Forest in Scotland.

    Latest news

    Google to build sixth Belgian data centre near Charleroi
    American tech giant Google has purchased a 53-hectare plot of land on the banks of the Sambre to be the site for its sixth Belgian data centre. ...
    Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train station
    The Joint Community Commission (Cocom) is again stepping up its vaccination campaign and will open a new vaccination point in the Jette train station ...
    Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy
    Belgium scored badly in this year's Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), dropping from place 40 last year to 49 in this year's ranking – nearing ...
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    More than 2,000 people are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, while the number of patients ending up in intensive care is nearing the ...
    European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
    Despite the high vaccination rates in many European countries and a boost for the travel industry during the summer months, travel activity is not ...
    24-hour strike in prisons in Brussels and Wallonia
    Staff in prisons throughout Wallonia and in Brussels began a 24-hour strike on Monday evening at 10:00 PM. Understaffing and overcrowding in ...
    L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand
    L'Oréal is the most-searched beauty brand in Belgium and in Europe overall, according to research from Tajmeeli, a website aimed at providing ...
    COP26 Glasgow: ‘Not enough is done to adapt to inevitable climate change’
    Climate change adaptation, financing and implementation are still far behind where they need to be, according to the UN Environment Programme’s ...
    Additional staff sought to fix failing contact tracing system
    The Flemish Agency for Care and Health has vowed to take on additional staff in response to pleas from general practitioners that they are being ...
    Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster shots
    Anybody living in Belgium who has received both AstraZeneca coronavirus doses or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon receive an ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned in bid to stop sexual violence
    A union of feminist collectives has called for the boycotting of bars and clubs on Friday 12 November in the wake of a rising number of sexual ...
    First Brussels Airlines flight to New York was fully booked
    The first tourists who left Zaventem airport bound for the United States after a year and a half of closed borders did so on a fully booked flight, ...