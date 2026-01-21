I-Police: Hearings to be held on failed project that cost Belgium €75.8 million

Federal Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin (R) pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 08 January 2026. Credit: Belga

The House committee for domestic affairs is holding hearings on the discontinued i-Police project to modernise the IT tools of the Belgian police.

Next week, the committee will decide on its list of invitees, with former Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden likely to be included.

The i-Police project was awarded in 2021 to the French company Sopra Steria by Verlinden.

Last year, Verlinden’s successor, Bernard Quintin, terminated the project following years of payments totalling nearly €76 million, with “no tangible results” to show for it.

Verlinden, now Minister of Justice, has defended her actions, stating that she took measures after problems with the project surfaced. She explained that she commissioned an audit from Deloitte and acted based on its findings.

