   
Coronavirus already cost Belgium’s social security nearly €20 billion
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
Latest News:
People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or...
World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle...
Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this...
Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures...
Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    2
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    3
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    4
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
    5
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    Share article:

    Coronavirus already cost Belgium’s social security nearly €20 billion

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the social security system in Belgium amounts to over €19 billion, figures by the Court of Audit show.

    For the coronavirus year 2020, there is a loss in revenues of a billion euro and a loss of €10.9 billion in additional expenses, which is a total impact of almost €12 billion, according to the Court of Audit’s report to the Chamber based on provisional figures available at the end of August 2021.

    “The restrictions imposed by the government from mid-March 2020 in the fight against the Covid-19 crisis have had a major impact on the socio-economic and social spheres, forcing the various authorities to take measures, each in accordance with their powers,” the report states.

    For 2021, the impact is provisionally estimated at €617 million less revenue and €6.5 billion more expenditure, or about €7 billion in total impact.

    “A number of measures were taken in the framework of the federal social security to cope with the crisis,” it added.

    More specifically, it concerns support measures for employers and the self-employed as debtors of contributions, support measures for socially insured people who suffered damage as a result of the restrictive measures, the reimbursement of specific Covid-19 expenses by the health care insurance and the granting of additional financial means to the hospitals.

    Latest news

    People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence
    People who use a fake Covid Safe Ticket (CST) or Passenger Location Form (PLF) in Belgium will immediately be summoned to the correctional court and ...
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West ...
    Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this year, warns Van Gucht
    The arrival of the flu this year threatens to become a "double problem" in Belgium, says virologist Steven Van Gucht. As a fourth wave is ...
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    A generalisation of telework is 'absolutely necessary' to avoid stricter measures from being needed in the next few weeks, says the head of the ...
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    Brussels has announced the coronavirus measures for the 20th edition of its annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, as it cautiously hopes celebrations ...
    Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin
    Since Monday morning, the European branches of German company Mediamarkt have been dealing with a cyber attack. Now RTL Nieuws reports that the ...
    €15,000 dispute for Belgian brewery over police caricature
    A Belgian policeman has taken legal action against a local brewery as he believes they used his image on a beer label without his permission. ...
    Unions warn of empty shelves if agreement isn’t reached
    Belgian unions have warned of actions that could interrupt food supplies leaving depots if an agreement on wages cannot be reached in negotiations on ...
    EU called on to set global example with new internet law
    European citizens, non-profit organisations and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen have called on the European Union to set a global standard with ...
    Extra shot recommended for all those who received J&J vaccine
    Belgium's Superior Health Council recommends an additional vaccination for everyone who has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson ...
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
    That is quite possibly the worst Consultative Committee headline I've come up with yet. I'm sorry. But if you can forgive me the lame pun, I'd still ...
    Google to build sixth Belgian data centre near Charleroi
    American tech giant Google has purchased a 53-hectare plot of land on the banks of the Sambre to be the site for its sixth Belgian data centre. ...