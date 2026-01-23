Rain moves in after a brighter start to Friday

Credit : Unsplash

A new weather front is expected to bring rainfall across Belgium on Friday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

The day will begin with some brief sunny spells before cloud cover increases. Light rain is expected to reach the country from France during the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 3°C in the higher areas of the Ardennes to 7–8°C in central regions, rising to around 10°C locally in the Campine. Winds will be light to moderate, at times from the south-east.

On Friday evening and during the night into Saturday, clearer spells will briefly return from France before clouds and occasional precipitation spread back from the south-east. In the Ardennes, parts of the eastern cantons could see freezing rain or wet snow.

Minimum temperatures will fall to around 0°C in Belgian Lorraine and up to 4°C in Flanders. Winds will remain light to occasionally moderate from the south-east.