STIB probes sexist WhatsApp group where drivers ranked female colleagues

Illustration picture shows Metrostation Arts-Loi/Kunst-Wet, of Brussels urban transport company STIB-MIVB, on Tuesday 06 January 2026, in Brussels. Credit : Belga/ Emile Wandal

Brussels public transport operator STIB has brought part of its workforce to heel after discovering sexist messages exchanged in a WhatsApp group used by drivers.

The information was revealed by La Dernière Heure, which consulted an internal memo circulated in December.

In the document, the Metro Business Unit, which oversees the Brussels underground network, says it was alerted to exchanges in which female drivers were ranked according to 'sexual criteria'.

STIB/MIVB describes the behaviour as serious and unacceptable, stating that it runs counter to the company's values, Belgian law and its internal work regulations.

Such behaviour is also said to be incompatible with the professional standards expected of staff.

The memo was passed on to the press by Brussels MP Sofia Bennani (Les Engagés), who was contacted by a whistleblower.

While the exact content of the messages has not been disclosed, the internal note stresses that this was not an isolated incident. STIB/MIVB says it has already issued several warnings in the past, but that certain behaviours persist.

The company reminds staff that classifying, commenting on or sexualising colleagues constitutes sexist behaviour and sexual harassment, offences punishable under Belgian law by fines of up to €48,000 and prison sentences of up to three years.

Additionally, STIB's code of conduct allows for immediate disciplinary measures, ranging from suspension to dismissal for gross misconduct.

STIB/MIVB says it reacted as soon as it became aware of the facts by opening an internal investigation.

Several individuals have been summoned by management, but the company declined to comment further on individual cases.