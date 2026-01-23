Prosecutor probes Belgian university lab over handling of donated bodies

The Namur Labour Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the anatomy laboratory at the University of Namur (UNamur) over alleged mismanagement of bodies donated to science, reported Sudinfo on Friday.

Testimonies have pointed to hygiene issues and administrative errors in handling these bodies, including mistaken identification when returning remains to families.

Reports suggest the laboratory accepts more bodies than required, leading to what has been described as a "waste" of corpses, some of which are left to decompose from lack of use.

Mistakes in administrative processes have apparently resulted in remains being returned to the wrong families, with at least one body scheduled for exhumation in 2025 to correct such an error.

The investigation, triggered by a complaint filed last summer, is focusing on workplace-related infringements.

Alleged issues include poor hygiene conditions, such as fungal infections and rotting remains in storage refrigerators, risks posed by exposure to harmful preservation chemicals like formaldehyde, high staff turnover, and ineffective management practices.

UNamur has responded by asserting that all donated bodies are treated ethically and with utmost respect for the dignity of donors. The university says it uses a digital tracking system to ensure each body is monitored from death onwards.

The Federal Public Service (FPS) Employment inspected the laboratory. While it did not order its closure, the inspection identified several areas for improvement, which the university claims it is addressing.