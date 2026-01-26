Brussels ice cream parlour ranks among the world’s top 5

Ice cream parlor Pepe. Credit: handout

The Brussels-based ice cream parlour Pepe has secured a place among the world’s top five ice cream makers, confirming its growing international reputation and Belgium’s return to the forefront of the global gelato scene.

This distinction follows Pepe’s performance at the prestigious Gelato World Cup, held in Rimini, Italy, organised from 16 to 20 January 2026. It is one of the most important international competitions in the ice cream and gelato industry.

The event brings together elite professionals from around the world, judged on technical precision, creativity, flavour balance and artistic presentation.

Founded by José Romano, Pepe has steadily built a strong reputation in Brussels, with shops in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Etterbeek.

Known for its artisanal approach, innovation and use of high-quality ingredients, the ice cream parlour achieved a fifth-place finish worldwide, an exceptional result for Belgium’s first participation in the competition in more than 20 years.

"For us, it was the first time Belgium had been back in the competition in two decades," Romano explains to The Brussels Times. "So finishing fifth at a world championship, without having much experience at this level, is really something we’re happy with."

From European qualification to the world stage

Before reaching the world finals, the Belgian team had to qualify at the Gelato Europe Cup in 2025, where they finished fourth. That result earned them a spot at the World Cup this year.

"That qualification gave us the chance to compete at the world level," says Romano. "It motivated us even more, and we prepared for months as a team."

The Belgian delegation included several talents from across the country, with Pepe representing Brussels alongside La Gourmandice from Verviers, Tendance Glacée from Namur and chocolatier Jacques Bodard from Oupeye.

Together, they carried the Belgian colours onto an international stage traditionally dominated by major gelato nations such as Italy, France, Japan and Singapore.

A demanding competition built on creativity

At the Gelato World Cup, teams faced a series of highly technical challenges.

In one of the competitions, they were required to create an artistic chocolate sculpture, frozen snacks, ice cream sticks, an ice cream cake, a glazed chestnut ice cream cake, a hot starter featuring tomato sorbet, and finally a large buffet showcasing their overall concept.

"It’s the biggest competition for ice cream makers," Romano says. "Every detail counts, from taste to presentation."

Each team also had to work around a central theme. For the Belgian team, the choice was The Dragon’s Treasure. "We wanted something strong on the artistic side," Romano explains.

The effort paid off, particularly in terms of presentation. Belgium finished second for the presentation of its chocolate piece on the buffet.

"That was a very nice recognition," Romano notes. "It shows that our work was appreciated, even by the best teams in the world."

Pride, ambition and room to grow

While the trophy ultimately went to Singapore, Romano views the fifth-place finish as a solid foundation for the future. "Honestly, I’m happy," he says. "Of course, we always want to win, I won’t lie. But for a first participation, fifth place is really not bad at all.”

He believes the experience will help the Belgian team progress further. "Now we see how things are done, where we need to improve and how to work even better next time," he says. "With the talent we have in Belgium, winning the World Cup one day is absolutely possible."

Artisan roots and local commitment

Founded in 2018, Pepe has built its identity around craftsmanship and creativity. Romano emphasises working with local partners and constantly renewing the offer.

"We try to make our ice creams as artisanal as possible," he explains. "Every month, we create new flavours. We really try to push the profession forward."

That approach has already been recognised nationally. Pepe was named best ice cream maker in Belgium in 2019 and again in 2025, and finished third nationally in 2023.

In addition to its fifth-place finish, the Belgian team also received the Fair Play Award, highlighting its sportsmanship and team spirit throughout the competition.

Romano accepts the distinction with a smile. “We Belgian people are nice,” he says.

