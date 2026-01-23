Three arrested after police officers injured during violent Brussels protest

Credit: Belga

Three suspects have been placed under arrest warrants following violent incidents targeting police during a demonstration in Brussels, the Brussels Prosecutor said.

The violence occurred on Wednesday, 21 January, during a pre-announced protest at Place du Luxembourg, where several objects were thrown at police officers, including stones, glass bottles and pieces of street furniture. Nine officers were injured in the clashes.

The Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone quickly identified four suspects and deprived them of their freedom. The alleged culprits, aged between 19 and 47, were all male. Three of them were already known to police for previous assault-related offences.

The public prosecutor was informed and opened an investigation. The four suspects were subsequently brought before the prosecution service, which referred the case to an investigating judge on charges including intentional assault causing incapacity for work to a police officer and armed resistance.

Following the hearing, the investigating judge placed three of the four suspects under arrest warrants.