Peak of fourth wave still possible in November, say experts

The expected peak of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Belgium could still be reached at the end of November, health experts said during a press briefing on Friday.

While the autumn holidays caused a slight delay in the rise of the figures, the number of new cases continues to increase quickly.

Once Belgium has reached its peak, the number of infections will start slowing down again.

However, a number of different experts, such as virologist Marc Van Ranst and biostatistician Geert Molenberghs, are still concerned about the situation and believe that other measures are “urgently needed” to contain the current phase.

While Van Ranst believes that extra measures are necessary, but stated that it is not up to him to detail the nature of these possible decisions. “That choice lies with the government.

He is not making any statements on whether it is necessary to bring forward the Consultative Committee, which is currently scheduled for next Friday (19 November). “Anything is possible, but it will depend on the consensus within the government.”

Molenberghs, in turn, would prefer to see Christmas markets or other large events cancelled, he said on Flemish radio on Friday morning.