Kurds accuse Islamic State over stabbing at Antwerp protest

Members of the Kurdish community pictured at a press conference yesterday's stabbing at a protest in Antwerp. Credit: Tijs Vanderstappen/Belga

The Kurdish community in Antwerp is in shock following a stabbing attack during a protest on Thursday evening that left six people injured.

The protest was organised by Navbel, a local association, to denounce violence in northern Syria. It had concluded peacefully when the attack occurred. According to Mazlum Kilic, the president of Navbel, as the crowd was being dismissed, a group of four or five assailants reportedly began shouting “Allah Akbar” and stabbing people.

Navbel suspects the attack was a planned act of terror perpetrated by the Islamic State (IS). They claim the attackers carried the new Syrian flag and allege that the intention was to silence them from addressing ongoing issues in Syria.

Kilic further asserted that the Kurdish community has long fought against IS, and he believes Kurds are once again being targeted by jihadists. He mentioned reports of a fatwa calling for their assassination and the violation of their women, heightening fears within the community.

Navbel is urging the police, the public prosecutor, and Antwerp’s mayor, Els Van Doesburg, to classify the incident as terrorism. Kilic warned that failing to respond decisively could lead to further attacks targeting other communities.

A protest initially planned for Friday evening was cancelled due to security concerns. However, organisers have called for a new demonstration on Saturday to draw attention to the ongoing plight of Syrians.

Police and prosecutors are investigating whether the attack was terrorism-related. Four suspects were arrested, but one has since been released. For now, authorities have classified the incident as attempted murder.

