   
COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in effort to avoid failure
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Latest News:
COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in...
European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection...
Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas...
Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds...
European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    2
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    3
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    4
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    5
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Share article:

    COP26 in Glasgow went into extra time in effort to avoid failure

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Banner in Parc Cinquantenaire during 2019 climate march. Credit: Oxfam

    The COP26 meeting in Glasgow did not end as scheduled on Friday at 7:00 PM, as negotiators from nearly 200 countries continued their discussions in the evening on the last draft of the final declaration put on the table by the British presidency of the UN climate conference.

    Sources told RTBF on Friday evening that the UK presidency would have a new text on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible informal COP26 plenary that same day.

    They were already behind schedule, and the topics that are causing delays are said to be the “usual suspects”: international climate finance, the level of ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the issue of irreversible “damage and harm” due to climate change.

    For climate finance, things weren’t going well from the start, RTBF says. Developed countries initially promised in Copenhagen in 2009 (COP15) to raise, from 2020, $100 billion USD a year in aid for the countries most affected by climate change, for which they are moreover, given their low level of greenhouse gas emissions, the least responsible.

    “We need to put the money on the table,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

    Related News

     

    Those most-affected countries, primarily southern countries and small island states, are calling for more money to fight climate change, a better balance between funds for mitigation (the vast majority of current funds) and adaptation, and they also want to open a new funding channel for loss and damage.

    The Paris agreement also calls for a new amount, starting from a floor of $100 billion USD per year, to be set for the post-2025 period. But the poorest countries have estimated funding needs of up to $1.3 trillion USD, a huge amount that is likely posturing for negotiating.

    “The governments of developed countries were able to disburse thousands of billions of dollars in a few days to stabilise their economies in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and yet they say they would not be able to increase their climate financing,” representatives from those countries have said.

    Anuna De Wever at COP26 in Glasgow.

    Belgian climate activist Anuna De Wever has already expressed disappointment in the COP26 meeting, saying Belgium should not leave feeling victorious, but rather ashamed.

    The latest draft decision calls on states who have signed the Paris agreement to raise their emission reduction commitments from the end of 2022.

    The text, which would be a first if adopted, calls for an accelerated exit from coal (without carbon capture technology).

    While the wording has been watered down from a first draft of the text, the mention, albeit half-heartedly and convolutedly, of the end of coal and fossil fuels is seen by NGOs as a (half) victory.

    Latest news

    European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection Authority
    The European Commission is investigating whether some members of the Data Protection Authority in Belgium, formerly known as the Privacy Commission, ...
    Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas dock in Antwerp will have to show CST
    Families looking to participate in the Belgian tradition of watching Sinterklaas dock his steamer in Antwerp will need to present a Covid Safe Ticket ...
    Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds
    Belgium’s Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) is calling for mandatory face masks from the age of 9, along with stricter controls ...
    European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended to intimidate and silence journalists
    The parliament has adopted a report on measures to counteract the increasing threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) ...
    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, ...
    Science vs. politics
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: A matter of common ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual violence in bars, clubs
    On Friday evening, the planned Nightlife Blackout took place in Brussels, with hundreds of people gathering in the centre of the city to protest ...
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    Bedbugs are becoming a “growing problem” in Brussels, according to research from Puerto, a non-profit organisation that supports (ex) homeless ...
    Coronavirus – Average of 10,000 infections per day reached
    Between 3 and 9 November, an average of 10,081 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano ...
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    With nearly 15,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Monday, it is clear that "action is urgently needed" in all of Belgium, according to ...
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    The Dutch Government has announced a short, partial lockdown of three weeks, starting on Saturday, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections ...
    Bird flu detected: Belgian poultry owners must confine their birds from Monday
    Everyone who keeps poultry must keep their animals caged up from Monday 15 November, as bird flu (H5N1) was discovered in a wild goose in the ...