Flemish Christian-Democrats unveil their new programs, which may put further strain on budget

CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

CD&V President Sammy Mahdi unveiled the Flemish Christian Democrats’ new vision for the future, “Morgen Beter” (Better Tomorrow), during the party’s New Year reception in Leuven on Sunday.

The initiative includes key goals such as enabling every active Fleming to become a homeowner before the age of 30, constructing 500,000 additional homes in Flanders, and reforming pensions at the federal level to make them the highest in Europe.

Addressing 2,000 attendees at the Brabanthal, Mahdi highlighted the need for bold action amid times of uncertainty. He stated that the promise of a better future is under pressure and called for a new vision to address society’s challenges collectively.

“Morgen Beter” aims to focus on finding solutions to current issues over the next two years. Mahdi urged citizens to contribute to this effort through the website morgenbeter.be.

As part of the initiative, CD&V proposed pension reforms designed to compete with Scandinavian systems. Mahdi explained that those who have worked hard deserve the best pensions in Europe, outlining this as a key goal for CD&V, which is part of the Arizona coalition government.

The party also plans to modernise the social dialogue model by prioritising cooperation over confrontation. This approach, inspired by Germany’s co-management system, would encourage both unions and employers to take shared responsibility for solutions, Mahdi noted.

The speech also touched on international affairs, with Mahdi advising former US President Donald Trump to keep out of Greenland’s affairs. “Europe is not for sale – not to Putin, nor to Trump,” he said. Mahdi declared NATO “dead,” suggesting Europe should rely on itself for security and economic strength. “The flag we should lift for our safety and purchasing power is the European flag,” he concluded.

