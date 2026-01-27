Rainy Tuesday ahead

Illustration picture of a rainy day in Brussels city center, Monday 10 February 2025. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Tuesday will be dominated by rain across much of the country, with temperatures remaining above freezing.

Light rain will move through western and central areas in the morning, while the east is expected to stay dry for a time.

By early afternoon, rainfall will spread nationwide, with a chance of sleet over the High Ardennes. Temperatures will range from around 1°C in the Ardennes to 6°C in the far west.

Winds will be moderate from the south, becoming fairly strong along the coast.

Rain will continue into the evening and overnight. The west will clear fairly quickly, bringing drier weather and some clear spells, while similar improvements are expected in Flanders after midnight. The Ardennes, however, will remain under low cloud, with poor visibility.

Later in the night, low cloud, mist and fog are forecast to spread across the country. Minimum temperatures will fall to between 1°C and 4°C.