Man parachutes off Proximus tower in Brussels

Screenshot from the social media video

An investigation has been launched after a man was filmed jumping off the Proximus towers in Brussels on 18 January this year.

The man reportedly broke into the towers and jumped off the side with a parachute last week, according to Bruzz and local police.

The Brussels North police (covering Schaerbeek, Evere, and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) have now confirmed the incident and launched an investigation, Belga News Agency reports.

On the day of the incident, police reported receiving calls about several people entering the tower.

Units, including a dog team, arrived on the scene and confirmed that one person had parachuted off the building, landing without visible injuries.

The video circulating on social media has been added to the investigative file. Authorities are actively searching for the perpetrators.

Footage of the stunt has been shared on Instagram accounts Birdmanteam and Le sage Sicilien.

No arrests were made, with the police confirming that it "one of the individuals had indeed parachuted down and landed without visible injuries," according to Bruzz.